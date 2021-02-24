Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,301 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.06% of Urban Edge Properties worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,288 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UE stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

