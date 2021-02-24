Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.79. Urban One shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 168 shares.

The company has a market cap of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

