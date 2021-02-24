US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $410.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.57 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

