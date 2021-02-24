US Bancorp DE Buys 3,609 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

MTB stock opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $165.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

