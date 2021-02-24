US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of HEZU opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.