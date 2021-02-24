US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

MTN opened at $303.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.24 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $313.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

