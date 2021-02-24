US Bancorp DE Has $1.08 Million Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,425,000 after buying an additional 904,878 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 903,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after buying an additional 807,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 688,413 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,413,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 457,304 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

