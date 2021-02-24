US Bancorp DE Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $52.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.