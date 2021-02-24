US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

