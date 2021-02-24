US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,401 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $639,691.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,627,289.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,654 shares of company stock worth $6,486,825. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

