US Bancorp DE Sells 1,831 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ventas were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after purchasing an additional 631,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $19,299,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

