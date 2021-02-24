US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ventas were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after acquiring an additional 631,062 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 224,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,370,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,447,000 after buying an additional 68,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

