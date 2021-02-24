US Ecology (ECOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ECOL stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

