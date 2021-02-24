Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,526.16, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

