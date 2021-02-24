Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

VLO stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. 72,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,919. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,588.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

