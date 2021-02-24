Validity (VAL) Price Hits $2.14 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00004193 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $998,015.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.00539829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00071389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00085599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00060853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.29 or 0.00516944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00074611 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,243,210 coins and its circulating supply is 4,222,750 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com.

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

