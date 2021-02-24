Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $238.38

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $238.38 and last traded at $237.96, with a volume of 6448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMI. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,243 shares of company stock worth $9,330,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

