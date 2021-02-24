Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,923. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,094,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

