Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.23

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 15432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 285,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 203,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

