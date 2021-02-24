Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

