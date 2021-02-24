Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,871,000 after buying an additional 889,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,846,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

