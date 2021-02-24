Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. 6,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,398. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79.

