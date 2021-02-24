Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VUG stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.19. 40,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,072. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average is $241.33.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.