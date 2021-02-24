Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $220.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

