Vanilla Network Trading Down 54.4% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00003705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $1.04 million and $5,577.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00490648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00080011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00074024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.81 or 0.00476290 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.