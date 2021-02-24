Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €130.00 by Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €104.67 ($123.14).

Varta stock opened at €113.60 ($133.65) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 91.78. Varta has a 1-year low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

