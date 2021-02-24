Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,146 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $291.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.98, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

