VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.20-3.30 for the period. VEREIT also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.08.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.