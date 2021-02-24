VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Shares Up 5.1%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.29. 1,666,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,679,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in VEREIT by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

