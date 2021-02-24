VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VeriSign worth $25,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN stock opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.59.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at $184,075,832.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,904 shares of company stock worth $8,397,133. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

