Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 193.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 186,973 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 7,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 564,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

