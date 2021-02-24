Vicat’s (SDCVF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicat in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Vicat alerts:

SDCVF opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Vicat has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.