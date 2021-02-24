VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

