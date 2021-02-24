Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,785 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,965,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Uniti Group by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 460,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.