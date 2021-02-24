Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

