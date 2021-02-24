Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $987,000 Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,692.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $407,146.77. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,416 shares of company stock worth $3,247,694. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

