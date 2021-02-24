Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,775 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Construction Partners worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Construction Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Construction Partners by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Construction Partners stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

