Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,983 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 886,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,897,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

