Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.47.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,006,077.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

