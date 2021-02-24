Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

DIS opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.36. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $198.94. The stock has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.