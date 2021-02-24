Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

