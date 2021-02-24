Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.62.

AMCX stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

