Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2 Million Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,366 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

