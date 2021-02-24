Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $14,650,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 183.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after acquiring an additional 110,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $145.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

