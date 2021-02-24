Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in PACCAR by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PACCAR by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

