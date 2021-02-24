Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 35,121 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,121 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,737,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,026,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,683,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

