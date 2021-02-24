Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vinci alerts:

VCISY opened at $25.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.