VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.88 ($109.26).

EPA:DG traded up €2.08 ($2.45) on Wednesday, hitting €87.62 ($103.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €83.13 and its 200 day moving average is €80.31. VINCI SA has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA (DG.PA) Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

