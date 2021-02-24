VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Receives €92.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €92.25 ($108.53).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

DG stock opened at €87.62 ($103.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.31. VINCI SA has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

