Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Down 12.1%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares dropped 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 2,902,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,729,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $848.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.